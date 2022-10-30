London community remembers fallen police officer

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of London is still hurting after police officer Logan Medlock was killed by a drunk driver while on duty early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Casey Bryd is charged with murder of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

He left behind a family and a heartbroken community.

"To me he was like a brother that I never had," said Nick Wilder.

The pair met after high school and Medlock went on to be the best man in his wedding.

K3 Photography

"To anybody he would give him the shirt off his back to help him do anything that he needed to help," said Wilder.

Sunday morning officer Medlock was on duty when Kentucky State Police said a drunk driver in a black pick-up t-boned his patrol car.

He died at the scene. The driver, 36-year-old Casey Byrd, was arrested.

The husband and father of a young son was a legacy officer who served the city of London for three years.

"Logan was an exceptional officer and we loved him," said police chief Travis Dotson.

KSP is still investigating the cause of this crash.