London man arrested after allegedly stabbing another person, police investigating

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another person at S&R Apartments in London on April 1.

According to London police, when arriving on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and informed police that the suspect had fled the scene.

Police say that the suspect, identified as Terry Lynch, was in a nearby field and taken into custody.

The victim received medical attention and is recovering from their injuries.

Lynch is facing several charges related to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police ask that anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call 606-878-7004.