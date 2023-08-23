Watch Now
London man banks $118,000 from Kentucky Lottery online game

Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 10:33:07-04

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man banked over $118,000 after playing an online Kentucky Lottery instant game.

According to lottery officials, Joseph Raley wagered $5 on the Wild Life Clusters Jackpot game on his phone.

Raley says the game gave him three free spins, so he used them instead of his wager, and that's when a message popped up that he had won the jackpot.

He went to headquarters in Louisville, where he claimed a check for $84,691,34.

Raley told officials he would not use the winnings too soon.

