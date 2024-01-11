Watch Now
London Police: 1 dead after crash involving semi-truck

Posted at 5:20 PM, Jan 11, 2024
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and another was seriously injured after a crash that occurred Wednesday on the Exit 41 off-ramp on Interstate 75 Southbound in London.

According to the London Police Department, at approximately 5:06 p.m. a semi-truck was stopped in traffic when a Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by an 88-year-old Michael Powers from Michigan struck the rear end of the semi.

An 86-year-old passenger of the SUV, Shirley Powers, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries, while Michael Powers was pronounced dead at the scene.

