London Police arrest two after a burglary

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London City Police Chief Jerry Hollon says that on Saturday around 4:15 a.m. Officer Coty Arnold arrested 19-year-old Jesse Jones and 19-year-old Preston Lambert for 2nd degree burglary.

Officer Arnold learned that there was a possible burglary on 5th Street that was related to another burglary that another officer from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office was working on. During the investigation the police department and sheriff's office were able to find the suspects location.

Reports say after speaking with them, the officers found that the two matched people that were seen from a surveillance video of the burglaries. Officers also recovered several items that were taken during the burglaries.

Jones and Lambert were both arrested and were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.