London Police Department offering free church security training event in Sept.

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department says it is offering a free church security training event on Sept. 2 at the London Community Center.

According to a London police Facebook post, the "training is open to the public and will address a wide range of safety and security topics relevant to churches, church events, and religious gatherings."

The event, according to their post, will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 529 S. Main Street in London, led by LPD Chief Bobby Day.

Below is the full Facebook post: