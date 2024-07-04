London police investigating deadly three-vehicle collision

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on June 30 involving three vehicles.

According to police, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on KY-192 near the Community Trust Bank in London.

The London-Laurel Reconstruction Team says that a preliminary investigation shows that a Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on KY-192 when it struck the back of a Nissan Minivan, causing it to veer into the eastbound lane where it collided head-on with the GMC Acadia.

As a result of the collision, police say the driver of the Nissan Minivan, 56-year-old Phyllis Darlene Hale, suffered severe injuries and later died at UK Hospital.

According to police, a passenger in the minivan, 56-year-old Gary Hale, suffered severe injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup, 60-year-old Timothy Wells, was not injured in the crash, according to police.

Police say that the driver of the GMC Acadia, 27-year-old Dylan Baker, along with a passenger, 18-year-old Halee Hubbard, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while five juvenile passengers were injured as well.

This is an ongoing investigation.