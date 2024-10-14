Watch Now
Laurel County Courthouse closed on Oct. 14 due to bomb threat, officials say

UPDATE: Oct. 14 at 11: 30 a.m.

According to Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown, the Laurel County Courthouse will be closed for the rest of Monday, Oct. 14, due to a bomb threat that was received.

Original Story:

The London Police Department says it responded to a reported bomb threat at the Laurel County Courthouse and annex building on Monday morning.

According to police, the buildings were evacuated, and officials are searching the area.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as some streets are blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

