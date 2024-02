LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London police are searching for a man accused of sexual abuse of a child.

The City of London Police Department is looking for 53-year-old Michael Lee Ball of Keavy, Kentucky.

Police say Ball is wanted for sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age. He is also a persistent felony offender.

If you have any information on Ball's whereabouts, contact police.