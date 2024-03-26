London woman charged with murder after husband found dead

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London woman was arrested and charged with her husband's murder early Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, London-Laurel County 911 received a call from a woman stating her husband had been shot and was possibly dead.

Officers responded and found the victim, Manuel Lomeli Jr., dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Through investigation, officials determined the caller, 59-year-old Yolanda M. Lomeli, shot her husband. Lomeli was arrested without incident and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation.