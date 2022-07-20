London's Rotary Club, Kentucky EVOLVE host electric ride/drive event

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — London’s Rotary Club and EVOLVE, Kentucky’s electric vehicle advocacy group came together to host the second EV ride/drive event on Somerset Community College's North Laurel campus. Many came out to get their questions answered.

Somerset Community College President and CEO, Carey Castle, says, "Trying to figure out whether electric is a good thing to do or just another thing that we need to be thinking about."

With conversations about energy alternatives on the rise, curiosity about EVs has gone up. Electric cars have been around for decades, but showcases like this, show how far the industry has come.

One of EVOLVE’s board members Mike Proctor, says, "Tesla, got the ball rolling, and then Chevy came out with their ‘Chevy Volt’, and we've had a couple of other manufacturers come along, and now we've got, 15-20 different manufacturers. 40 or 50 different types of electric vehicles."

There was even a new pick-up on the market, on display here. Many people one sales representative spoke with were amazed at this EV's capabilities.

Don Franklin Ford salesperson, Amber Allen, says, "Oh yea, everyone is in amazement over it. About the range that it'll go, the towing capacity, horsepower - I mean it's crazy to look at a vehicle, and it's completely electric and this is what it can do."

Another EVOLVE leader, Ellen Wade, says whenever she's talking to someone about an EV, she wants them to consider the comfort, the convenience, and the safety.

"I've got an electric outlet in my garage, similar to a dryer outlet, and every 3 or 4 days I plug it and charge it back up," said Wade. "And if I have a long-distance trip, there are so many chargers out there now, not just for Teslas, but for all vehicles."

While electric vehicles are attracting more attention, there's still a question of cost. These advocates say that prices can vary and financial options like federal rebates can be available. Money can be saved on the back end - with these cars requiring no gas and little maintenance – but what about upfront costs?

Proctor says, "They start in the low 20's and they go astronomical, but you can find something in your price range."

The goal of Wednesday's event was to inform and let this community know what is available.

"Obviously, we love to talk about these things, and I think it's important to do so,” says Proctor. This group is recharging their batteries, preparing for more shows like this around the bluegrass.