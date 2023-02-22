'Long overdue': First UK baseball game with alcohol sold. Is football next?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fans at Kentucky Proud Park on the University of Kentucky’s campus in Lexington overwhelmingly approved the introduction of alcohol sales at the ballpark Tuesday.

It marks the first time alcohol has ever been sold to the general public at a UK sporting event.. If the pilot program, selling alcohol at baseball and softball games, is successful then it is possible that alcohol could be sold at other UK sporting events, including football games at Kroger Field.

“That’s awesome,” said Cole Mitcham, who was holding a Michelob Ultra. “It’s long overdue I think.” SEC rules that changed in 2019 paved the way for UK to begin selling alcohol.

Both Bud Light and But Light Seltzer, which were offered in a variety of flavors, were being sold for 9 dollars. Michelob Ultra cost 10 dollars.

Some fans, including UK student Sean Bates, picked up free beer bats filled with Bud light.

“Oh it’s awesome,” Bates said. “I hope basketball has it, I hope football has it, I hope everyone has it eventually.” Attention will no doubt turn to young people like Bates when UK officials decide this summer whether to sell alcohol at football games.

“I hope they can understand they can trust us and were not going to do everything stupid,” Bates said.

VanMeter Alford, who was drinking a Coke, is one of those who doesn't trust students like Bates. He thinks the introduction of alcohol will ruin the “family-friendly environment.”

“The people who come to baseball games are already half ‘lit’,” Alford said. “For them to serve alcohol at a game, it will just cause problems for people who are not drinking. They will be loud and not appropriate.”

Alford was far and away in the minority. LEX 18 spoke with about 10 sets of parents at the game who all were not concerned about bringing their kids to games where alcohol is served.

“I’m generally for it,” said Jason Sarver, who was at the game with his two kids and attended more than 10 games last year. “I’m for anything that will get more people out here.”

Sarver was more disappointed in the price of alcohol.

“It's really expensive,” Sarver said. “This is like NFL prices, the beers might be more expensive than the tickets.”