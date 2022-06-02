Longer work commutes become more costly with rising gas prices

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The thought of a long trip might seem a bit daunting right now for many of us.

A man from Clark County faces that multiple days a week. Mike Lamb has a long commute multiple days a week.

"I'm filling up every other day," he says. "Oil changes every three weeks."

His commute crosses state lines from Winchester to Cincinnati.

"It's 132 miles one way a day," he says of his specific trip.

Doing that twice a day, he's driving more than 250 miles to work round trip each day.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky right now is around $4.42. Some gas stations have topped that.

"I'm worried, I see the prices out in California and I wonder, how long is it going to be before we'll be close to that or even at that point?" Lamb said. "You tend to scratch your head go eh, is it time for me to find something different. I don't want to. But it may come to that point."

For the record, AAA says the average price for a gallon in California is more than $6.00.

Even as he thinks ahead to the summer, he says he ponders whether to get a more fuel-efficient rental car for a vacation. Like so many Americans, we are feeling the effects of inflation.