Longtime Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas dies

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas has died.

According to the Somerset High School Athletic Department, Coach Lucas was part of the high school's football program for more than 20 years and served as its head coach the last 14 seasons.

"The legacy coach Lucas leaves behind and the impact he has had on the lives of the 100’s of players that had the privilege to call him coach cannot be overstated," the athletic department says in a tweet. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and Briar Jumpers everywhere."

The Commonwealth Journal reports that Lucas guided the Somerset football program to their first-ever KHSAA football state crown in 2019. During his 14 seasons as the Somerset head football coach, Lucas won 114 games, won a state title and a state runner-up title, won seven region titles (five of them in succession), and had two 14-win seasons.

It's unclear what led to his passing.