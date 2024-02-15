Looking for a fun date idea? How about an igloo bar?

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Whether or not it's Valentine's Day, people are always looking for new date ideas.

One unique option is bringing people to Braxton Brewing, which has entertained the people of Covington for close to a decade.

“Covington is kind of a really amazing city for people to bounce around, get some cocktails, some great food, and stop by Braxton, co-founder Jake Rouse.

Rouse recommends a reservation on the rooftop if you want to stop by.

As soon as the elevator doors open, a community of plastic-covered tables are scattered around.

What's known as igloo bars.

“During COVID, you could be outside, but you couldn’t be inside, so our team got super creative to create the igloo bar on our rooftop. We have ten igloos up here," Rouse said.

"You can rent these things for two and a half hours with a group of up to eight of your friends.”

This pandemic project became so popular that Rouse and the Braxton team kept them around.

The igloo bars open in November and stay up through St. Patrick's Day, understandably during the coldest time of year.

“The décor is nice, blankets and whatnot to stay warm, they do get really warm," Rouse said.

"You also have the ability to play your own music, use our Bluetooth speaker from the bar. It kind of allows you to create your own experience within each igloo and do it for something that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg."

Rouse says the igloos have attracted people well outside Covington.

Columbus, Lexington, Louisville, and even southern Indiana.

Countless customers across the region have enjoyed a rooftop view of the Gateway to Ohio.

“I just think it opens up a perspective on greater Cincinnati that we are very fortunate to have in Covington. We can see the city, which is pretty unique. We’re really, really excited about it.”

If you want to check out Braxton Brewing and the igloo bars before the season ends, click here.