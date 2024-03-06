Looking for an affordable vacation? You don't need to look far, according to Forbes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington just earned a spot on a new Forbes list of nine places in the United States to spend an affordable weekend getaway.

According to Forbes, many people are gearing up to take a trip this spring, and most have modified their plans to be a bit more budget-friendly. That's how Lexington, Kentucky, with its hundreds of championship horse farms, bourbon distilleries, and locally owned restaurants, landed a spot on the list of places in the United States you can visit without breaking the bank.

Some things to do in Lexington include taking a trip to Keeneland to see the famous racecourse where many champions and blockbuster movies have been made. You can click here to visit the Keeneland website and find information on tours, race schedules, and more.

Also, don't forget to check out some of Lexington's bourbon distilleries, some of the largest in the state.

Lexington is home to the James E. Pepper Distillery and the Town Branch Distillery, both of which offer guided tours for those interested in getting a behind-the-scenes look.

If bourbon isn't your thing, or you have already done some distillery tours, you may be interested in taking a trip to see some of the country's most beautiful horse farms. Lexington is home to more than 400 horse farms, so there are plenty of options to choose from. You can find more information on those here.

All that running around is bound to make you hungry, but that is not a problem in Lexington, as the city hosts more than 100 locally-owned restaurants and food tours.

Additionally, you're bound to be in town when Rupp Arena is hosting a concert or other event, so be sure to check their schedule of events.

Check out the VisitLex website to find more things to do while you are here.