Looming UAW strike could have economic impact in Kentucky if no deal reached

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, members of the United Auto Workers union could go on strike if a deal is not reached between the union and Detroit's big three automakers - Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

The strike could have big economic impacts across the country, including here in Kentucky where not only do the automakers operate, but so do their suppliers. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he's hopeful that a mutually beneficial deal can be reached to avoid the strike.

"We're closely monitoring that situation," said Beshear. "Ford is an incredible employer in Kentucky, as well as GM - which has a plant down in Bowling Green. UAW is thousands of our families here in Kentucky. They deserve good wages. We've got to find a win-win here."

"Kentucky needs a strong Ford and a strong UAW," added Beshear. "We need a Ford that is profitable, that creates new jobs, that continues to invest - as well as living, great wages and benefits for our families. My hope is that they get to a point in this negotiation where they don't view it as this side wins or that side wins, but how they can win together."