Loretta Lynn's songs resonate anew amid abortion debate

Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Oct 06, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country queen Loretta Lynn spoke honestly about teenage pregnancy, birth control, and abortion.

Her hit songs like 1975's “The Pill” reflected the lives of many rural women and mothers.

In her home state of Kentucky, Lynn's songs and ideas about inequities tied to childbirth are proving as relevant as ever.

Kate Collins grew up on Lynn's music, only realizing later in life the context of her songs. Collins volunteers as a case manager for the Kentucky Health Justice Network's abortion resources hotline. She said that Lynn's music still resonates today after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

