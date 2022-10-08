Lost wedding ring found in brush pile after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again.

She says she lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday.

Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.

The family stayed at their home during the storm and went outside to cleanup as soon as it had passed.

After about 10 minutes, Garner says her husband spotted the ring on a brush pile next to their garage.

She says she thanked God for giving her a sign of hope.