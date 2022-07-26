Lottery fever hits Kentucky as Mega Millions hits record levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in the Bluegrass are heading to their local gas stations to buy Mega Millions tickets as the prize reaches historic levels.

At $830 million, it is the third-highest prize in contest history.

The number of Mega Millions tickets sold has quadrupled at the Circle-K in Berea, whose assistant manager, Adrianna Swinney. Swinney says she sold at least $300 dollars worth of Mega Millions tickets by early afternoon.

Down the road, at the BP, security guard Joe Sanchez said he buys a Mega Millions ticket each contest. He once won $10,000 in a 2-dollar scratch-off, giving him the confidence that winning is possible, he said.

“They are selling hand over fist,” Sanchez said. “Everyone is getting into it, everyone wants to be a millionaire, they want to be that next one.”

If he wins, the money will go toward his wife who has had six brain surgeries, Sanchez said

“Times are so hard right now, everyone wants the money, with gas prices, groceries, people who have kids it's hard,” Swinney said.