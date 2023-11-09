Louisville couple wins $225,000 after purchasing $10 scratch-off ticket

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville couple won $225,000 after purchasing a $10 Cash Double Doubler scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband stopped for coffee and bought a ticket at Cave Run Lakemart in Morehead on their way back home from North Carolina.

As Joselyn scratched off the ticket, she said she saw a $6,000 win. She scratched, revealing that each spot had $6,000 under it.

Joselyn told lottery officials that they added the amount up, which came to $180,000, but when she flipped the ticket over, she scratched off an additional $45,000.

The couple received a check for $160,875 after taxes and told lottery officials they were expecting a baby, and the winnings would allow Joselyn to stay home.

Cave Run Lakemart will get $2,250 for selling the winning ticket.