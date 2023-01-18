Louisville man and woman claim $1 million Mega Millions ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man and woman have come forward to claim a $1 million winning ticket.

The two, who wish to remain anonymous, have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years but none as memorable as winning the lottery.

Lottery officials say the pair stopped for gas and when their go-to spot was crowded, they stopped at the Five Star on Cane Run Road in Louisville.

The woman said she wanted to buy Mega Millions tickets before the drawing. So, her friend handed her $5 and she bought two $2 tickets letting the computer pick the numbers.

On Saturday morning, the man grabbed the tickets off the refrigerator and checked the winning numbers.

"I saw we matched the five numbers, but I wasn't sure how much we had won," the man said. "I called my friend, and as soon as I told her, she knew right away it was for a million dollars."

They each received a check for $357,500 after taxes.

The man told lottery officials he plans to put his winnings towards buying a place to live and a car. The woman said the money will help her prepare for retirement.

The Five Star that sold the winning ticket will also receive a $10,000 bonus.