Louisville man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash after striking guardrail

MEADED COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 34-year-old Louisville man died Saturday morning after his vehicle went off the road and overturned in Meade County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says Dennis J. Perry was driving a Ford Escape north on US-31W at approximately 9:50 a.m., and for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and struck the end of a guardrail.

According to KSP, the impact caused the vehicle to overturn, and it came to rest on the driver’s side on the outside shoulder of the road. The Meade County Coroner pronounced Perry dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP.