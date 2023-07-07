Watch Now
Louisville man wins $225,000 with Kentucky Lottery ticket

John Raoux/AP
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Lottery Jackpots
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 10:43:05-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man—who wishes to remain anonymous—thought something was wrong with the lottery machine after he won a $225,000 prize with a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket.

The winning ticket matched the four white balls and the Cash Ball to win the game’s top prize in the July 1 drawing.

The winner took the ticket to Best Stop Food Mart on Blue Lick Road—the same store where the ticket was purchased—to check it when he saw $225,000 pop up on the screen.

“I was scanning my tickets and saw that pop-up. I thought maybe something was wrong with the machine,” he said.

“I checked it two or three times to make sure and I gave it to the teller and let her check it on the machine.” She was able to confirm it was a winner.

“My heart kind of stopped… I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

He told lottery officials he plays Cash Ball 225 daily and picks his own numbers. “The twenty-two is my son’s birthday and I like the way the other numbers sound,” he said.

The man claimed the winning ticket at lottery headquarters Wednesday. He received a check for $160,875 after taxes.

Best Stop Food Mart will receive $2,250 for selling the ticket.

