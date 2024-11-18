Louisville Metro Police Department investigating after 'suspicious package' left in parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a "suspicious package" was found in the parking lot of an adult daycare early Monday morning on Bardstown Road.

According to police, an individual called, stating, "a suitcase was left unattended, and it had an antenna and wires coming out of it."

When arriving on the scene, LMPD said they found the suitcase and called the Bomb Squad, who responded and determined "the suitcase was not a bomb."

LMPD reported that around 11:00 a.m., an "all clear" was given for officers to leave the scene, but the investigation is ongoing.