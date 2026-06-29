'His loss is deeply felt': Louisville Metro Police officer dies after motorcycle crash on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Louisville Metro Police Department is mourning the loss of 4th Division Officer Anthony Elliott, who died following a motorcycle crash Sunday night on I-265 South near the 36-mile marker.

The department reported that at around 9:56 p.m., 8th Division officers responded to a vehicle collision at that location. A preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle and semi were involved in a collision that resulted in the motorcyclist being dislodged from the motorcycle in the roadway.

According to the a release from the department on Sunday, an man who was wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle was dragged and caught underneath the semi's axles and caught fire, according to the department. Anchorage/Middletown Firefighters extinguished the fire. All parties involved remained on the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes of I-265 South at U.S. 42 were closed for at least three hours following the crash. The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

The department said Elliott served with dedication and commitment to the community, and that his loss is deeply felt by his fellow officers, civilian employees, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.