Louisville officers intercept counterfeit jewelry worth $2.5 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Louisville Port of Entry seized a package of 2,074 pieces of jewelry worth over $2.5 million, had the merchandise been genuine.

Officers inspected a shipment of necklaces that arrived October 26 from Hong Kong, heading to a corporation in New York.

Officers found 403 Chanel branded necklaces, 128 Van Cleef and Arpels design necklaces, 52 Cartier Love bracelets, 379 Van Cleef and Arpels design bracelets, 154 Van Cleef and Arpels design pairs of earrings, 560 Cartier style pair of earrings, and 398 Chanel branded pairs of earrings.

The jewelry had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $2.51 million, had the merchandise been real.