Louisville Orchestra to take part in two-year tour across the commonwealth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Orchestra has announced its plans to take on a two-year journey across Kentucky beginning in May as the, "In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra."

The tour will include concerts with full performances, and engagements in schools, community centers, and libraries across the bluegrass.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear commended the orchestra for wanting to connect with the community through music.

The orchestra will start its tour in eastern Kentucky on May 17 through the 19 with performances in Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Harlan.

The tour continues the weeks of July 3 and July 10, in Glasglow, Covington, Bowling Green, Ashland, and Bardstown.

Later on, in September, the orchestra will have shows in Henderson, Owensboro, and Madisonville.

The tour will come to an end in late February and early March 2024 with performances in Danville, Frankfort, Georgetown, and Fort Knox.

According to the Louisville Orchestra, this tour was made possible from a budget from the Kentucky state legislature.

The orchestra will make a stop on April 29 at Mammoth Cave for a performance with Yo-Yo Ma before embarking on their two-year journey.

Throughout the two years, the Louisville Orchestra will include several guests in a select few performances.

For more information about the Louisville Orchestra or the tour, go to Home - The Louisville Orchestra.