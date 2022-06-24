Watch Now
Louisville Pediatrician indicted in murder-for-hire plot

Department of Justice
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jun 24, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky (LEX 18) — A federal grand jury in Louisville has charged a Louisville physician with her role in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Dr. Stephanie M. Russell, 51, is charged with one count the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

Russell was using telephones to contact a person she believed she was paying to kill her former husband. Russell was actually in contact with a person from the FBI who was working undercover.

If convicted, Russell faces a maximum of 10 years in prison with no parole.

The case is scheduled for a jury trial before a U.S. District Judge on August 22, 2022. The FBI is still investigating the case.

