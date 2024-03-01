Watch Now
Louisville police: Clark Memorial Bridge shut down due to collision involving semi

WAVE 3 News
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 12:56:27-05

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Department reports that the Clark Memorial Bridge is shut down due to a collision involving a semi.

According to a tweet, LMPD says that the bridge will be shut down for a period of time because a semi is hanging from the side.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.

