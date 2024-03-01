Louisville police: Clark Memorial Bridge shut down due to collision involving semi

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Department reports that the Clark Memorial Bridge is shut down due to a collision involving a semi.

According to a tweet, LMPD says that the bridge will be shut down for a period of time because a semi is hanging from the side.

🚨🚔TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚔

Due to a motor vehicle collision on the 2nd Street Bridge (Clark Memorial) involving a commercial vehicle in #Louisville the bridge is shut down on both sides & will be for a period of time. @loukyfire @LouMetroES @TRIMARCTraffic @KYTCDistrict5 #LMPD pic.twitter.com/dr9xpcEU10 — LMPD (@LMPD) March 1, 2024

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.