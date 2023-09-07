Watch Now
Louisville police officer shot during early morning traffic stop

Posted at 7:05 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 07:12:22-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was conducting a traffic stop early Thursday morning when he was shot from a nearby home.

According to LMPD, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 4000 block of Kentucky Street.

While the officer and a supporting officer were conducting the traffic stop, shots were fired, and the officer was shot in the upper torso.

The supporting officer discharged his weapon but was not injured.

LMPD says their negotiation team, SWAT, and other support are on the scene of the house where the shots were fired at the officer.

The officer who was shot is in critical condition.

Police ask that anyone that lives in the vicinity to stay inside and others to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.

