Louisville police respond to reports of “aggressive snapping turtle,” find wandering tortoise instead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — What was initially reported as an aggressive snapping turtle turned out to be a much slower-moving suspect.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers with the department's 4th Division responded Saturday to reports of an “aggressive snapping turtle” near West College Street and South Second Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered the animal was not a snapping turtle at all. Instead, it was a large tortoise taking what police described as an unauthorized stroll through the neighborhood.

Photos shared by LMPD on social media show officers safely corralling the wandering reptile.

“Not every day you get a call like this!” the department wrote in a Facebook post, jokingly referring to the encounter as the “slowest pursuit of the day.”

Police did not say where the tortoise came from or whether its owner was located.

The unusual call quickly drew attention online, with social media users commenting on the tortoise's leisurely pace and apparent determination to explore the area.

For Louisville officers, it served as a reminder that police work can sometimes involve much more than traditional law enforcement duties.

LMPD shared the post with the hashtags #TortoiseOnTheLoose and #JustAnotherDayOnTheJob.

