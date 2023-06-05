Louisville woman learns she won $1 million Powerball prize while checking her emails

(LEX 18) — A Louisville woman found out she won the $1 million Powerball prize while looking through her emails.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased a Powerball ticket online through the Kentucky Lottery's website for the May 31 drawing. The winning ticket matched the five white balls but not the Powerball to win the game's $1 million second prize.

She told lottery officials she won $200 two months ago and especially likes purchasing her tickets online.

While at work, she was looking through her emails when she came across one from the Kentucky Lottery informing her that she had won $1 million.

"I literally was like, no way," she said. "I am just floored."

The woman and her husband questioned whether the email was a scam but later got the reassurance they needed after showing up at Kentucky Lottery headquarters Thursday afternoon to claim the ticket.

The Jefferson County woman walked away with a check for $715,000 after taxes. The couple said they would like to use the money to do some things around the house and travel.