Louisville woman wins $117,000 after 20-cent wager on online lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville woman won $117,000 after placing a 20-cent wager on an online Kentucky Lottery game.

According to lottery officials, Laura Risen played the Merry Money Bonus, which has a progressive jackpot.

Risen told lottery officials that playing the instant games is part of her usual routine, and she's won money over the years but never the jackpot.

After winning the money, Risen showed her husband Robbie, who was in disbelief.

According to lottery officials, the couple plans to use the money to pay off living expenses, buy Christmas gifts, and give a portion to their church.

After taxes, the couple walked away with $83,897.07.