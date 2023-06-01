Louisville woman wins $225,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville woman won $225,000 after buying a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Kroger on Bardstown Road Tuesday.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that she stopped to pick up a prescription whenever she decided to purchase two $10 Cash Double Doubler tickets.

According to lottery officials, the woman waited until she got home to scratch off the tickets and began scratching the first line to reveal the winning numbers.

Soon after, every number that she scratched off was a winner. She turned the ticket over and discovered that she had won the Bonus Games, totaling her winnings to $225,000.

Kentucky Lottery

The woman traveled to lottery headquarters, where she claimed her prize the same day of $160,875 after taxes.

She told lottery officials that she plans to pay bills with the money.

Kroger will receive $2,250 for selling the winning ticket.