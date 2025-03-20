Louisville Zoo announces passing of 41-year-old rhinoceros

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Zoo announced the passing of 41-year-old southern white rhinoceros, Sindi, on March 19.

According to the zoo, in recent years, Sindi began receiving treatment for arthritis and other age-related conditions.

The zoo says that earlier this week, her health declined significantly due to "loss of appetite, increased lethargy, and acute respiratory symptoms."

She was given a variety of treatments, according to the zoo, along with fluid therapy while sedated, and "steps were taken to ensure her comfort and quality of life."

The zoo says the decision was made that "humane euthanasia was the most compassionate choice to provide Sindi with a peaceful end."

“Sindi has been a treasured part of our Zoo family since 1985. These tough decisions are made with a deep commitment to ensuring the best quality of life for all our animals. Our priority is their well-being, comfort, and dignity from the moment they arrive until they leave us,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney in a press release. “We thank our community for loving Sindi as much as we did.”