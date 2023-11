LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Zoo is partnering with Kroger and offering free admission for active, discharged, and retired members of the military and their household families on Veterans Day, November 11.

Those who wish to participate must provide proof of military service.

Along with free admission, they will receive 10 percent off gift shop purchases and 50 percent off food and drink concessions at the zoo.

