Louisville Zoo temporarily closing some areas in their park to protect zoo animals from bird flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Zoo will be closing some areas in their park due to recent cases of bird flu in the state.

The zoo has confirmed that areas like Forest Bird Trail, the African Penguin Exhibits, and several other areas are closed to the public to help protect zoo birds.

“As always, our highest priority is animal safety and welfare,” said Dan Maloney, Executive Director of the Zoo. “By temporarily closing public access to the aviaries, and moving some birds to indoor areas, we will help ensure the birds’ health for as long as the situation requires."

Recently, bird flu has been confirmed in birds west of Jefferson County. There have also been confirmed cases in 12 other states including New York, Indiana, and Florida.

The zoo birds will be relocated to protect them including the Chilean Flamingos, white storks, and bald eagles. “We’ve been following these developments closely and have drafted a plan to minimize the risk to the Zoo’s animal collection,” said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, Zoo Senior Veterinarian.

For more information, please check out the Louisville Zoo's website.