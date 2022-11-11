Watch Now
Louisville's Forecastle Festival canceled for 2023

Festival goers attend Forecastle Music Festival at Waterfront Park on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 11, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Forecastle Festival announced it will be taking a pause in 2023.

In a social post, Forecastle said "There are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we're going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival."

Forecastle is a three-day music and art festival held annually in Louisville.

