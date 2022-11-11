Louisville's Forecastle Festival canceled for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Forecastle Festival announced it will be taking a pause in 2023.

In a social post, Forecastle said "There are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we're going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival."

Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival has become and how the Louisville community has grown around it over the past 20 years.⁣ pic.twitter.com/2vCZonX1UA — Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) November 11, 2022

Forecastle is a three-day music and art festival held annually in Louisville.