'Love & Hip Hop' star arrested in Lexington, speaks about charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man known for his appearances on VH1’s "Love & Hip Hop: Miami” has been arrested in Lexington.

Willie Johnson III, better known as "Kill Bill", was pulled over on Thursday. Officers say the vehicle he was driving matched the description of one associated with alleged bank fraud, stolen ID cards, and customer impersonations.

“I didn’t place them there she didn’t place them. They are like we told the detective, you feel me, somebody else was driving the car, the other day previous,” says Johnson.

During a search of the vehicle a bag was found in the trunk, reportedly holding 18 state-issued ID cards, checks or checkbooks, and 27 debit or credit cards. He says this isn’t his first time in the area – and that he was here visiting friends. Johnson was also pulled over with a woman – who he says is his new fiancée, 19-year-old Tajanay Bailey.

Johnson says, “That’s my fiancée, my new fiancée. And yeah, she’s 19. Yeah, she’s a sweet girl. She never got in trouble. She’s going to school to be a doctor. That’s why I don’t even know how this even happened but…”

Johnson is also known for his on again off again relationship with his “Love and Hip-Hop” co-star Sukihana. Although she’s listed as a resident at his Fort Lauderdale home, he says the two are not together.

Johnson says this isn’t his first arrest – he spent time in a juvenile program at 13 and was arrested again at 16, where he served 6 years. He says taping for “Love and Hip-Hop Miami” was set to begin next week, the same time he’s scheduled to appear in court.

Johnson says, “Whether it impacts my career or not, I’m based on my career, so you know, I built my career off of me, you feel me? I could go start my own show and make the same amount of money you feel me? If I get the same amount of streams, but I’d like partnering with ‘Love and Hip-Hop’ I wanna keep working with them.”

I asked what he has to say to the people whose ID’s and financial information he was found with.

He says, “Oh, I would tell those people I apologize for that stuff being in my car, but allow me the opportunity to fight it, because they’re not mine and I don’t want that to happen to anyone including myself because I have money in my bank, and anybody can look like me I guess.”

Johnson also shared that if he could ask for anything else it would be a lesser cash bond.