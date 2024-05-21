Watch Now
LPD: 2 men in traffic vests, face masks rob Lexington bank

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after two men allegedly robbed a Lexington bank Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington Police responded to the Forcht Bank on Southland Drive around 4:20 p.m. for reports of a robbery. They say two men wearing high-visibility traffic vests, hoodies, and face masks entered the bank and demanded money.

Police say the suspects, a black man and a white man, both fled the scene on foot.

No weapon was seen or implied during the robbery.

Forensic units and the FBI are on the scene investigating.

