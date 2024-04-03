Watch Now
LPD: Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

Lexington Police Department
Posted at 10:09 PM, Apr 02, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police say 34-year-old Desmond Cole was last seen Tuesday, March 26, around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Wilton Avenue.

Cole is 5'5", approximately 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie, black Air Force 1 shoes, and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Police say Cole is believed to be traveling on foot and has a mental health condition.

Call 911 if you have any information on Cole's whereabouts.

