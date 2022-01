LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday afternoon, the Lexington Police Department issued a Golden Alert for a 30-year-old missing man.

Kenneth Scott Higgins was last reportedly seen at about 2:00 a.m. Sunday around 120 East Lowry Lane.

LPD says Higgins is Schizophrenic and is not taking his medication.

Police say Higgins is about 6'0" and 280 pounds, but it is not known was he is currently wearing.

Call 911 if you have any information about his whereabouts.