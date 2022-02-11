LPD shares the names of officers involved in Newtown Pike shooting involving teens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has released the names of the three officers involved in the officer-involved shooting on Saturday, February 5.

The shooting took place at the Shell gas station on Newtown Pike involving three teens.

Officer Junior Pauleus

Courtesy of Lexington Police Department

Pauleus has served for eight months and sustained a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot during the incident. He has since been released from the hospital.

Officer Daniel True

Courtesy of Lexington Police Department

True has served for six years.

Officer Jacob Webster

GARY WATKINS/ Lexington Police Department

Webster has served for six years and was the officer who returned gunfire.

**ORIGINAL STORY**

The Lexington Police Department charged three teenagers in connection to the Saturday shooting that injured an officer on Newtown Pike.

LPD cannot release the identities of the minors but share their ages and charges.

16 Year-Old Male:

· Assault – 1st Degree - Police Officer

· Attempted Murder - Police Officer (3 counts)

· Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (5 counts)

· Possession of Handgun by Minor

· Carrying a Concealed Weapon

· Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)

· Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)

· Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

17 Year-Old Male:

· Possession of Handgun by Minor

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)

· Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)

· Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

17 Year-Old Male:

· Possession of Handgun by Minor

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)

· Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)

· Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

All three minors are detained in a juvenile detention facility.

**ORIGINAL STORY**

An officer was injured during a shooting at a Shell gas station.

The incident happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. Saturday along Newtown Pike. Police say an officer saw four juveniles believed to be involved in a shooting from an earlier date. When the officer approached the juveniles, one fired a weapon at the officer that hit him. Another officer returned fire, but no one was hit.

Police Chief says an officer has been involved in an on-duty shooting.



He says the situation involved officers and 4 juveniles.



Says one of the juveniles shots one of the officers.



Says one of the juveniles shots one of the officers.

The officer's vest took the bullet.

Police say the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest which took the bullet. The officer was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. We're told he is in "good spirits" and he has spoken with his family.

I asked the police chief who helped the officer after he was shot. He said this is part of the investigation so he can't go into that.

Three juveniles have been detained and KSP's Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation. Police say a body camera was activated during the incident.

The officer did have his body camera on/activated during the situation.



Shooting is being investigated by State Police.



The officer did have his body camera on/activated during the situation.

Shooting is being investigated by State Police.

The officer (one who returned gunfire) has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation. This is protocol.

The officer will be on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard practice for the department.

