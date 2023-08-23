LPD uses video footage, license plate readers to arrest robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that occurred

in August.

At 2:30 p.m. on August 17, police were dispatched to the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road for reports of a robbery.

Police say no one was hurt and the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Detectives used video footage from traffic

cameras to track the suspect before and after the robbery.

LPD's Flock license plate reader system was used to find the suspect's car and determine the owner.

On August 22, detectives identified the suspect as 65-year-old Lenny Needy. Needy was taken into custody.

Needy was charged with robbery and tampering with evidence.

He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.



Police say they would not have been able to locate Needy without the help of video footage provided by community partners.