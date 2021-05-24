Lt. Gov. Coleman announces $1M in improvements to Mercer County water system

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced $1,000,000 in improvements to the water system on the county's north side.

Coleman, who is from Mercer County, presented the check to the Mercer County Fiscal Court in Harrodsburg on Monday. The money will bring clean water to 250 more families by updating a piping system that hasn't had improvements in 40 to 50 years.

The area where new pipes will be installed is in the North Mercer Water District.

Coleman said she wants smaller Kentucky communities to know she and the governor haven't forgotten about them.

"In 2021 I can't believe that that's still an issue but it is," said Coleman. "And so it's such an issue that we have actually allocated $250 million from the American Rescue Plan funds for water infrastructure across Kentucky, so this is a big issue that I'm not so sure everyone's aware of, but that's the most basic infrastructure in these communities and so investing in them is so important."

The announcement is part of a larger infrastructure project to improve the water pipe system in counties across the state.