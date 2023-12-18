Watch Now
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman undergoes medical procedure

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speak with the media during a press conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 5:47 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 17:50:35-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman released a statement regarding a medical procedure she underwent on Monday.

Lt. Gov. Coleman says that concerns were raised during a routine exam, and she made the decision to have a double mastectomy.

"I am happy to report that a successful surgery was performed today, and I expect to make a full recovery," says Lt. Gov. Coleman. "Schedule those preventative exams you’ve put off, hug your people a little tighter and be kind, because everyone is fighting a battle you may know nothing about.“

Governor Andy Beshear also released a statement regarding Lt Gov. Coleman's procedure.

“Britainy and I fully expect the Lieutenant Governor to make a full recovery,” Gov. Beshear said. “She is our friend and a critical part of Team Kentucky. My family and Kentucky families are standing with her during this time. I join the Lieutenant Governor in encouraging Kentuckians to be proactive about their health and to schedule preventative exams.”

