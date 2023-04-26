Luke Bryan announces Shelbyville stop on 2023 Farm Tour

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music star Luke Bryan announced Wednesday his 2023 Farm Tour which includes a show in Kentucky.

Bryan will make a stop in Shelbyville on Thursday, September 14, the first concert of the tour.

The show will be at Mulberry Orchard at 1330 Mulberry Pike.

It’s my favorite time of year. #FarmTour2023 will kick off in Sept. I can't wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans & honoring our American farmer. Nut House tickets go on sale Mon., May 1st at 10am local time. Public on sale is Thurs., May 4th at 10am local time… pic.twitter.com/TScmhFnnyN — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 26, 2023

"I can't wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans & honoring our American farmer," Bryan said in a tweet.

Presale tickets go on sale May 1 at 10 a.m. Public sale starts May 4 at 10 a.m.

