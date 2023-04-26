Watch Now
Luke Bryan announces Shelbyville stop on 2023 Farm Tour

Mark Humphrey/Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan performs "Country On" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 26, 2023
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music star Luke Bryan announced Wednesday his 2023 Farm Tour which includes a show in Kentucky.

Bryan will make a stop in Shelbyville on Thursday, September 14, the first concert of the tour.

The show will be at Mulberry Orchard at 1330 Mulberry Pike.

"I can't wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans & honoring our American farmer," Bryan said in a tweet.

Presale tickets go on sale May 1 at 10 a.m. Public sale starts May 4 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

