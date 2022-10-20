Lydia Perkins' family remembers their loved one 25 years after her disappearance

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — In October 1997, 25 years ago today, then-14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared from a Lexington neighborhood. Lydia and her brother Justin Perkins spent the day with their grandmother. They came back early, to visit friends. That night, her brother was concerned that she wasn't home.

"Really from that point on, I don't remember a whole lot. Like my mom said, I came home, and I was freaking out," says Justin.

Justin was 12 when his sister didn't come home. Being two years apart, the siblings were close — he says he misses that bond.

"My best friend. You always look for somebody to go to. You see people with brothers and sisters — that relationship. Even on TV — and it's something that you always feel you missed out on," he shares.

Sherry Thompson, Lydia's mother, says when she woke up today, she couldn't believe so much time had passed. Every year around the holidays, she lights a candle to remember Lydia.

"You know, I never thought that 25 years would go by without my daughter. You know, I remember my brother would say, 'she'll be home by Thanksgiving. She'll be home by Christmas.' and that was 25 years ago," says Thompson.

Thompson says it's hard not knowing where her daughter is and what happened.

"Where is she? What happened to her? You know, I don't believe she's with us any longer, because I know my child — and it's never ending," she says.

Both mother and brother say if they could send Lydia one message it would be to say how much they love her. Thompson says, "I'd tell her I love her, you know, and I miss her".

Now, with four children of his own, Justin says he's more protective. He wants his daughters to know how special their bond is.

"I mean, I want my daughters to be able to always count on their sisters and be there for their sisters and their sisters be their best friend," he shares.

This family says you can't imagine the pain of losing a loved one this way until you've experienced it. Thompson says she hopes it's something no other family has to suffer through.

"It's been a nightmare you're actually living every day. You know, you want justice, you wanna find out who did this to her, so you can protect other children," she says.

This family isn't giving up on the hope that they'll find answers.