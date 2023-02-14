Madison County artist honored with indoor exhibit

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Back in August, we brought you a story about the tranquility that comes with the great outdoors.

We introduced you to Jon Gaddis, who looks outside and sees his next big masterpiece. For the artist who prefers to be outside, this time the light shines on his work inside.

"They're all indoor," Gaddis said in front of his exhibit at Eastern Kentucky University. "These are my studio pieces."

The pieces are on display until the beginning of April.

"They're still Kentucky subjects, but they're all of my indoor pieces obviously because I can't bring a very large work outside with me," Gaddis said.

When we first met Gaddis, he said his outdoor studio was that place of healing.

"I just lost my mom," he told LEX 18 in August. "I'm going through a divorce right now."

In six months, nature and passion has proved purpose beyond the painting.

"Life is just a lot better for me," he said. "I just stayed behind the brush and kept my thoughts positive and painting kind of taught me you can heal from anything."

The positive thinking opened the doors for opportunity.

"Yeah, I've never seen all of my work come together in this aspect," Gaddis said. "It has taken me in directions I never knew it would."

Gaddis' exhibit is at the EKU Center for the Arts until April 7.